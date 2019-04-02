Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Daniel Anthony Clark, 53, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 3, 1965, in Nelson County to John Francis "Jack" and Kathleen Lewis Clark. He was a former employee of T.G. Kentucky in Lebanon, was a top notch D.J. who was known as Dirty Dan, and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Dan loved UK basketball, riding horses, singing and making people laugh.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, John Francis "Frankie" Clark and Jerry Wayne Clark.

He is survived by his daughter, Jasmine Clark; two sons, Shawn and Devin Clark, all of Bardstown, his parents, Jack and Kathleen Clark; his sister, Sabrina (Ralph) Douglas, all of New Haven; two brothers, Timothy "Bear" (Angie) Clark, of New Haven, and Ernie (Tracy) Clark, of Boston; his sister-in-law, Toni Clark, of New Haven; three grandchildren, Ally, Keatyn and Airalyn Clark; and the mother of his children, Ginny Clark, of Bardstown.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope. Fr. Ken Fortener is the celebrant. Interment will be in St. Vincent de Paul Church cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.

A prayer service will be 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the UofL James Graham Brown Cancer Center.

1475 New Shepherdsville Road

Bardstown , KY 40004

Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858

