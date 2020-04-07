Danny Dale Maddox, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 12, 1949, in Spencer County to the late Fred and Rosie Palmer Maddox. Danny was a retired farmer and loved working on lawnmowers. He was a former employee of the former Owens-Illinois.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Dale Maddox; and three brothers, Marvin Eugene Maddox, Holly Bruce Maddox, Fred Stanley Maddox, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Pritchard Maddox; two daughters, Karen Maddox (Gary Robinson), of Mount Eden, and Sheila (Jorge) Castro-Martinez, of Bardstown; one brother, Eddie "Bird" (Ann) Sparrow, of Bardstown; four granddaughters, Sierra Marie Shuffett, Leondra LaRose Danielle (Pedro) Avendano, Kayla Marie RobShale (Jose) Blas, Yeimi Castro(Benjamin) Andrade; two grandsons, Anthony "Terrece" (Brittany) Maddox and Tirelle Wayne (Becky) Maddox; and nine great-grandchildren, Zaniya "Whopper" Maddox, Kayondra "Lil-Red" Maddox, Zakarra "Curly" Maddox, Mari "Lil-Mexico" Garcia, Marisela "Buggy bug" Avendano, Mario "Monkey" Avendano, Mariona "Shaggy" Avendano, Ramses "Rambo" Blas and Iker "Speedy" Castro-Andrade.
Private services were held.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 8, 2020