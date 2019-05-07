Darlene Miles, 60, of Bloomfield, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born May 22, 1958, in Nelson County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Tresa Mason; two brothers, Dave Mason and Allen Joyce "Junie" Mason; a sister, Stacey Mason; two stepbrothers, Allen Satchell and Barry Lamar; grandparents, Mary Graham and Dan and Alberta Mason; and an aunt, Lillie Plumber.
She is survived by her husband, John Miles, of Bloomfield; two sons, Tony Mason and Rico Mason; five grandchildren, Daneshia Mason, Darius Mason, T.J. Mason, Tymonte Mason and Life Mason; a sister, Aretha Mason; four brothers, Clyde (Martha) Mason, Vincent Mason, Claude Scott and Eric Mason; two sisters-in-law, Sally Miles and Sue Miles; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Second Baptist Church of Bloomfield, with burial in Bloomfield Cemetery. The Rev. Joseph Marshall will officiate.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Second Baptist Church of Bloomfield.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 8, 2019