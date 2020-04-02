Darrell Lee Back, 70, of Icetown, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 12, 1949, to the late Orville and Juanita Back in LaRue County.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Jean Back; infant daughter, Regina Rae Back; a brother, Gary Dale Back; and a sister, Kathy Hagan.
His is survived by three daughters, Georgia (Danny) Clan, of Bardstown, Charlotte (Roy) Dyer, of Tennessee, and Anita Back, of Icetown; four grandchildren, Caitlin O'Bryan, Evelyn Clan, and Kay and Josh Dyer; two sisters, Sandra Cole, of Icetown, and Ann Bryan, of New Haven; two brothers, Orville Jr. (Sue) Back, of Nolin Lake, and Samuel Back, of Louisville; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 3, 2020