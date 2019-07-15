Darrell "Skippie" Mauldin, 53, of Bardstown, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born Sept. 17, 1965, in Elizabethtown. He worked at Tower Automotive and was a member of the Kentucky Motorcycle Association.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Mauldin.

He is survived by his wife, Christie Mauldin of Bardstown; three daughters, Brittiny Metcalf and Serina Metcalf both of Bardstown, and Becca (Curtis) Coleman of Olive Hill; a son, Christian Mauldin of Bardstown; a granddaughter, Mina Akasha Rose Thomas of Bardstown; his mother, Diana Faye Thompson of Bardstown; and two brothers, Tommy (Patti) Mauldin of Elizabethtown and Bennie (Rosie) Mauldin of Hodgenville.

The funeral is noon Monday, July 15, at Barlow Funeral Home. Tommy Williams is officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.