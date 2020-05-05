Darrell Wayne Underwood, 56, of Buffalo, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020, in Marion County in a car accident.
Darrell was born July 29, 1963, in LaRue County to the late Bruce Earl and Bessie Catherine Sprowls Underwood.
He was a Baptist by faith, and a farmer. He loved the outdoors and working on his farm.
In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by a son, Jacob Wayne Underwood; one sister, Wilma Sims; one brother, Tony Earl Underwood; and a special nephew, Anthony Wayne Underwood.
He is survived by two sons, Lucas Wade Underwood, of Buffalo, and Timmy Earl Stephens, of Greensburg; one daughter, Amy Katheryn Underwood, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Bruce Wayne Underwood, Logan Carter Russell, Alice Grace Russell, and Melanie Kay Stephens; one brother, Ronnie (Shirley) Underwood, of Buffalo; six sisters, Joyce Underwood, of Campbellsville, Kay Ehlers, of Louisville, Barbara (John) Williams, of Central City, Sandy Underwood, of Henderson, Pamela Mardeney, of Baldwin, Md., and Janet Underwood, of Magnolia; and one sister-in-law, Marie Filiatreau.
In keeping with Darrell's wishes cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.
William R. Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 6, 2020