David Brown (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Brown.
Service Information
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-8858
Obituary
Send Flowers

David Brown, 73, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 7, 1946, in Hodgenville to the late William "Gus" and Faye Parker Brown. David was retired from General Electric.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jason Brown; and his daughter, Mandie Whigham.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Connie Hardin Brown; his daughter, Christie (Todd) Ramsey, of Louisville; and three grandchildren, Brooke Ramsey, Madison Ramsey and Zack Whigham.
A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with the Rev. Eldon Morgan officiating.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to The .
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.