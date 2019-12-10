David Brown, 73, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 7, 1946, in Hodgenville to the late William "Gus" and Faye Parker Brown. David was retired from General Electric.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jason Brown; and his daughter, Mandie Whigham.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Connie Hardin Brown; his daughter, Christie (Todd) Ramsey, of Louisville; and three grandchildren, Brooke Ramsey, Madison Ramsey and Zack Whigham.
A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with the Rev. Eldon Morgan officiating.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to The .
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 11, 2019