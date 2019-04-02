David Clifton Hall, 67, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.
|
He was preceded in death by his parents, Esther Irene Hall (Milligan), and Clifford Hall and his loving companion, Peggy Metcalf.
His survivors include his children, Davy Hall, Melanie Mullis, Robert Metcalf, Frankie (Amanda) Metcalf and Scottie (Kristy) Metcalf; several grandchildren; and his sister, Deborah (Bob) Sego.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 3, 2019