David Coyle Borders, 73, of Bardstown, formerly of Springfield, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence. Born April 22, 1946, in Washington County, he was a factory worker at TBKY in Bardstown for 25 years and was a meat cutter at Reed's Foodland for 21 years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Albertus and Mary Alberta Ballard Borders; a daughter, Dena Lynn Borders, Feb. 14, 1966; and a sister, Betty Jane Howard.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys Mudd Borders; a son, Parker Borders, of Bardstown; two daughters, Dana (Steve) Carrico and Dawn Borders, both of Springfield; a brother, James H. "Bodo" Borders, of Leitchfield; a sister, Dixie Smith, of Bardstown; and two grandsons, Peyton and Mason Carrico.
Funeral services will be private with burial in St. Rose Cemetery.
Because of the COVID19 pandemic there will be no public visitation but if you wish you can send a single rose with your name on it to be placed on a chair in lieu of your presence.
A memorial Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown will be held later this year with an announcement prior to that time.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 29, 2020