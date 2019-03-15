Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. David Forrest Johnson. View Sign

The Rev. David Forrest Johnson, 82, died during the morning hours on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. David was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on June 20, 1936. David graduated from the University of Akron in 1958 with a degree in psychology. He also received a Masters of Divinity from the Chicago McCormick Theological Seminary and a Masters in Sociology from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. It was during his time at McCormick Theological Seminary that he met his future wife, Polly. David and Polly met in Greek class when David turned around and smiled at Polly. After that, it was a date in downtown Chicago, a steady stream of lunch and study dates, and a marriage on July 1, 1961. Their marriage was a true partnership of love, support, activism, and dedication to family, friends and community. Together they raised three children, Scott David Johnson (Vonnie), of Danville, Todd Andrew Johnson (Lee Margaret), of Bardstown, and Elizabeth "Betsy" Johnson, of Lexington.

David spent most of his life as a Presbyterian minister. His assignments included First Presbyterian Church in Dayton, Ohio, First Presbyterian in Hamilton, Ohio, First Presbyterian in Bardstown, and finally, Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church in Springfield, where he served for 25 years until his retirement. In addition to the ministry, David worked in the long-term care profession as the executive director of Park Vista, Ohio Presbyterian Homes in Youngstown, Ohio, and as a development specialist for Westminster Terrace in Louisville. He also served the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a social worker for seven years.

David retired in 2005, but remained very active in his community. He remained active by attending a bi-weekly meeting of a lectionary group with other Presbyterian ministers, singing in the choir of Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church, attending a breakfast gathering every second Wednesday with a small group of friends, having breakfast with a fellow pastor every third Thursday of the month, and volunteering at special events at Bernheim Forest.

In 2016, David fulfilled a long-term goal by starting a 501(c)(3) nonprofit-called Supporting Hope. Supporting Hope exists to provide practical help to nonprofit social service organizations in the developing world. David and Polly also enjoyed going to the Louisville Orchestra concerts, as well as Actors Theatre of Louisville productions. David had a great love for jazz music, which was often a great "date night" event for them. David and Polly also were proud season tickets holders to the University of Louisville women's basketball games.

Besides his wife and children, David is survived by eight grandchildren, Noelle (Zack) Poe, Edith Johnson, Nathan Johnson, Bess Johnson, Isaac Johnson, Eve Stoltz, Mary Stoltz and Annie Johnson. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Syler, of Sweetwater, Tenn., sister-in-law, Sharon Johnston, of Webster City, Iowa, and countless nieces, nephews and long-time friends.

A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church, 142 Crescent Ave., in Louisville. A reception will follow immediately after the service in the Fellowship Hall. The Rev. Johnson chose cremation.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of David's favorite charities: Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest,

Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home on Bardstown Road is in charge of arrangements. The Rev. David Forrest Johnson, 82, died during the morning hours on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. David was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on June 20, 1936. David graduated from the University of Akron in 1958 with a degree in psychology. He also received a Masters of Divinity from the Chicago McCormick Theological Seminary and a Masters in Sociology from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. It was during his time at McCormick Theological Seminary that he met his future wife, Polly. David and Polly met in Greek class when David turned around and smiled at Polly. After that, it was a date in downtown Chicago, a steady stream of lunch and study dates, and a marriage on July 1, 1961. Their marriage was a true partnership of love, support, activism, and dedication to family, friends and community. Together they raised three children, Scott David Johnson (Vonnie), of Danville, Todd Andrew Johnson (Lee Margaret), of Bardstown, and Elizabeth "Betsy" Johnson, of Lexington.David spent most of his life as a Presbyterian minister. His assignments included First Presbyterian Church in Dayton, Ohio, First Presbyterian in Hamilton, Ohio, First Presbyterian in Bardstown, and finally, Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church in Springfield, where he served for 25 years until his retirement. In addition to the ministry, David worked in the long-term care profession as the executive director of Park Vista, Ohio Presbyterian Homes in Youngstown, Ohio, and as a development specialist for Westminster Terrace in Louisville. He also served the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a social worker for seven years.David retired in 2005, but remained very active in his community. He remained active by attending a bi-weekly meeting of a lectionary group with other Presbyterian ministers, singing in the choir of Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church, attending a breakfast gathering every second Wednesday with a small group of friends, having breakfast with a fellow pastor every third Thursday of the month, and volunteering at special events at Bernheim Forest.In 2016, David fulfilled a long-term goal by starting a 501(c)(3) nonprofit-called Supporting Hope. Supporting Hope exists to provide practical help to nonprofit social service organizations in the developing world. David and Polly also enjoyed going to the Louisville Orchestra concerts, as well as Actors Theatre of Louisville productions. David had a great love for jazz music, which was often a great "date night" event for them. David and Polly also were proud season tickets holders to the University of Louisville women's basketball games.Besides his wife and children, David is survived by eight grandchildren, Noelle (Zack) Poe, Edith Johnson, Nathan Johnson, Bess Johnson, Isaac Johnson, Eve Stoltz, Mary Stoltz and Annie Johnson. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Syler, of Sweetwater, Tenn., sister-in-law, Sharon Johnston, of Webster City, Iowa, and countless nieces, nephews and long-time friends.A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church, 142 Crescent Ave., in Louisville. A reception will follow immediately after the service in the Fellowship Hall. The Rev. Johnson chose cremation.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of David's favorite charities: Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, www.bernheim.org ; Children's Hospital Foundation, www.nortonchildrens.com ; Jazz program at the University of Louisville School of Music, www.Louisville.edu ; Presbyterian Church Israel/ Palestine Mission Network, www.presbyterianmission.org ; and Supporting Hope, www.supportinghope.net. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home on Bardstown Road is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close