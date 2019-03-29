Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David H. Manigold. View Sign

David H. Manigold Sr., 88, of Bardstown, passed away March 22, 2019, at UK Healthcare Candler Medical Center. He was born Dec. 24, 1930, in Coldwater, Mich. He was the owner of Polysteel of KY, was owner of Dave Manigold Construction, where he built electric power distribution facilities, and owner of the Ice Cream Shop on Springfield Road. He was a member of the Jaycees and was a U.S. Army veteran. David was also a mechanical design drafter for Detroit Motors as a young man and locally famous for his homemade bourbon nuggets.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryan and Leona Marie Manigold; and a brother, Roland Manigold.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Ann Yeiser Manigold; three children, Ann Michelle, David H. Jr. (Heather), and Belle; four granddaughters, Danielle Marie, Holley Paige, Haley and Morgan; one sister, Marguerite; and two brothers, Jim and Dana.

To the friends of our dad, we are honoring Dave's wish for cremation. Due to his unexpected passing and the family's need to grieve his sudden loss, we are planning a remembrance gathering of his family and friends in the near future. Thank you for your kind support and understanding.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

