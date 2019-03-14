Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pastor David J. Conway Jr.. View Sign

Pastor David J. Conway Jr. , 80, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. He was a pastor and member of Souls' Harbor Assembly of God in Bardstown, supporter of the Gideon Camp of Nelson County and a carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara E. Conway; and a granddaughter, Rachel Milburn.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Anne Conway; children, David J. Conway III (Jennifer), Melissa M. Foley (Anthony) and Lisa M. Morrow (Bryan); brothers, Edward M. and Richard W. Conway; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; stepchildren, Janean Cox Young (Barry), Richard Cox, Cheryl Cox and Steven Cox; one stepgranddaughter; and sisters-in-law, Carol Whitesell King and Sandra Campbell.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Souls' Harbor Assembly of God in Bardstown with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 15, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may go to Gideon's International.

Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.



