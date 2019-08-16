David Michael "Mike" Parkerson, 69, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Nov. 10, 1949, in Nelson County to the late William and Allie Downs Parkerson. Mike was the owner of Parkerson Plumbing, a member of the Moose Lodge 2408, was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Ann Parkerson and 2 brothers, Donnie Parkerson and Joe Parkerson.
He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Parkerson, of Bardstown; his son, Shaun Parkerson, of Bardstown; two sisters, Barbara Jean (Raymond) Carothers, of Bardstown, and Mary Lou Hall, of Taylorsville; his brother, Jerry (Mary) Parkerson, of New Hope; two grandchildren, Caitlyn Parkerson, of Bardstown, and Maci Johnson, of Springfield; and the mother of his children and his friend, Carolyn Goben, of Bardstown.
A Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral. The Rev. Minh Vu will celebrate the Mass.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 17, 2019