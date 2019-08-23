David Pickett Hood, 74, of Bloomfield, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 25, 1945, in Nelson County to the late Jullian Pickett and Betty Hayes Drake Hood. David was a retired employee of General Electric, was a U.S. Air Force veteran, was a member of the American Legion Post 288, and was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed truck rides with his dogs and was an avid outdoorsman.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Neal Dawson Hood; and three brothers, Ronnie, Gary and Roger Hood.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Crow Hood; his daughter, Vesta (Johnny) Bishop, of Willisburg; two sons, Jamie (Kimberly) Hood, of Bardstown, David Hood (Clarissa Heitman), of Bloomfield; two sisters, Lisa Livers, of Bardstown, Sharon (Phillip) Radcliffe, of Louisville; five grandchildren; and James Todd Drake, of Chaplin, who was like a son to him.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Bro. Doug Simpson will officiate. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the funeral home. An American Legion service will be Monday at 7 p.m.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 24, 2019