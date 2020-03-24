David Ray Hardesty (1954 - 2020)
  • "You have our sympathies."
    - Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
    - Sharon Wathen
    - Tim Hardesty
    - Kathy Clements
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY
40037
(270)-865-2201
David Ray Hardesty, 65, of Raywick, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was born June 22, 1954, in Marion County. He worked as a truck driver. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Louis "Junior" Hardesty Jr.
Survivors include his mother, Celestinita Taylor Hardesty, of Raywick; three sisters, Pam Schultz (Larry), of Louisville, Rene' Buckman, of Bardstown, and Faye Maupin (Larry), of Raywick; one brother, Stephen Hardesty (Shirley), of Canmer; the love of his life, Rhonda, of Elizabethtown; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation was chosen with services to be held on a later date.
Memorials may go to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 25, 2020
