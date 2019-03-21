Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dr. David V. Calvert, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

David was born Feb. 26, 1934, in Chaplin. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1953. He attended college at the University of Kentucky where he met his wife of 63 years, Joyce Calvert. He then went to receive his PhD from Iowa State University in soil chemistry. He was also in the Air Force reserves.

He started his career at the University of Florida at the Indian River Field laboratory in 1963. He became the director of the Agricultural Research Center at UF/IFAS in Fort Pierce for 17 years. He retired from University of Florida as Professor Emeritus in 2010 after 48 years of service. Dr. Calvert developed a statewide, national, and international reputation in citrus nutrition and soil fertility research. His citrus research was immensely helpful to Florida, in particular to Indian River Citrus growers. David was a fellow in the American Society of Agronomy and honorary member of the Florida State Horticulture Society. He was president of the Board of Directors at Indian River Academy where his kids went to junior high and high school.

He retired in his home city of Fort Pierce and was a deacon of First Baptist Church of Fort Pierce and Westside Baptist Church. He had a strong interest in teaching youth at church and as a scoutmaster.

David loved fishing, hunting, camping, growing citrus and going to Kiwanis on Tuesdays. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones and was known for his strong faith in Jesus Christ. He is missed greatly by his family and friends on earth, and joined his brother Charles Calvert and parents, Stanford and Willa Neal Calvert in heaven.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Calvert; children, Victor Calvert and Yvonne Calvert; nephew, Stephen Calvert; sister-in-law Pauline Calvert; daughter-in-law, Kathy Calvert; and two grandchildren, Joshua Calvert and Kara Calvert.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Yates Funeral Home & Crematory in Fort Pierce, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ,

Yates Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

1101 South U.S. Highway 1

Fort Pierce , FL 34950

Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 22, 2019

