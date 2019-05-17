Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David W. Bryant. View Sign Service Information Kappel Funeral Home Boston Chapel 12497 Boston Road Boston , KY 40107 (502)-833-4823 Send Flowers Obituary

David W Bryant, 74, of Clearwater, Fla., passed away peacefully on Dec 21, 2018, with his family at his side, following a brief illness. Born in Cartersville, Ga., to the Rev. Walter Earl and Thelma Harned Bryant, who predeceased him, he came to Nelson County at the age of 8 when his father became pastor of the Cox's Creek Baptist Church. David was a graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School and the University of Kentucky.

He began his 20-year career in bank data processing with Citizens Fidelity Bank in Lexington and later Louisville, rising to vice president and manager of automated customer service. He enjoyed traveling the state, converting smaller banks to the computer systems offered. After a similar position in Nashville, Tenn., he spent the remainder of his career in Pinellas County, Fla., as a small business owner and then as financial manager for the Pinellas County Arts Council. He was a pianist and organist since childhood, played trombone and other band instruments in high school, and during retirement served as treasurer, interim organist, and carillonneur at his church in Clearwater. He loved travel, especially in France, and was president of the Nelson County Genealogical Roundtable and vice-president of the Boston Kentucky Cemetery Association.

David was loved by his family, respected by those who knew him, and a true friend to many.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn Mowery Bryant; a son Michael; two grandsons, Shawn and Ben; and one great-granddaughter, Elayna.

A celebration of his life was held in Clearwater. Family and friends may call at Kappel Funeral Home's Boston chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24. Following his interment at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville on Saturday, May 25, there will also be a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church's Parker Hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice, at 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760,

Kappel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



David W Bryant, 74, of Clearwater, Fla., passed away peacefully on Dec 21, 2018, with his family at his side, following a brief illness. Born in Cartersville, Ga., to the Rev. Walter Earl and Thelma Harned Bryant, who predeceased him, he came to Nelson County at the age of 8 when his father became pastor of the Cox's Creek Baptist Church. David was a graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School and the University of Kentucky.He began his 20-year career in bank data processing with Citizens Fidelity Bank in Lexington and later Louisville, rising to vice president and manager of automated customer service. He enjoyed traveling the state, converting smaller banks to the computer systems offered. After a similar position in Nashville, Tenn., he spent the remainder of his career in Pinellas County, Fla., as a small business owner and then as financial manager for the Pinellas County Arts Council. He was a pianist and organist since childhood, played trombone and other band instruments in high school, and during retirement served as treasurer, interim organist, and carillonneur at his church in Clearwater. He loved travel, especially in France, and was president of the Nelson County Genealogical Roundtable and vice-president of the Boston Kentucky Cemetery Association.David was loved by his family, respected by those who knew him, and a true friend to many.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn Mowery Bryant; a son Michael; two grandsons, Shawn and Ben; and one great-granddaughter, Elayna.A celebration of his life was held in Clearwater. Family and friends may call at Kappel Funeral Home's Boston chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24. Following his interment at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville on Saturday, May 25, there will also be a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church's Parker Hall.Memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice, at 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760, Empathhealth.org or to the Boston Kentucky Cemetery Association, 490 Hillcreek Road, Shepherdsville, KY 40165.Kappel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close