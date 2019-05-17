David W Bryant, 74, of Clearwater, Fla., passed away peacefully on Dec 21, 2018, with his family at his side, following a brief illness. Born in Cartersville, Ga., to the Rev. Walter Earl and Thelma Harned Bryant, who predeceased him, he came to Nelson County at the age of 8 when his father became pastor of the Cox's Creek Baptist Church. David was a graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School and the University of Kentucky.
He began his 20-year career in bank data processing with Citizens Fidelity Bank in Lexington and later Louisville, rising to vice president and manager of automated customer service. He enjoyed traveling the state, converting smaller banks to the computer systems offered. After a similar position in Nashville, Tenn., he spent the remainder of his career in Pinellas County, Fla., as a small business owner and then as financial manager for the Pinellas County Arts Council. He was a pianist and organist since childhood, played trombone and other band instruments in high school, and during retirement served as treasurer, interim organist, and carillonneur at his church in Clearwater. He loved travel, especially in France, and was president of the Nelson County Genealogical Roundtable and vice-president of the Boston Kentucky Cemetery Association.
David was loved by his family, respected by those who knew him, and a true friend to many.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn Mowery Bryant; a son Michael; two grandsons, Shawn and Ben; and one great-granddaughter, Elayna.
A celebration of his life was held in Clearwater. Family and friends may call at Kappel Funeral Home's Boston chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24. Following his interment at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville on Saturday, May 25, there will also be a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church's Parker Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice, at 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760, Empathhealth.org or to the Boston Kentucky Cemetery Association, 490 Hillcreek Road, Shepherdsville, KY 40165.
Kappel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 18, 2019