David W. Mayes, age 77, of Hopkinsville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, from natural causes at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.

Mr. Mayes was born in Christian County, on Nov. 6, 1942, the son of the late William D. and Evelyn Jones Mayes. He was a retired teacher and principal in Bardstown. David attended Second Baptist Church and was a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association.

Survivors include his longtime friend and caregiver, Keenon Jack Armstrong, of Hopkinsville.

Cremation has been chosen with a private graveside committal service at Riverside Cemetery.

Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



