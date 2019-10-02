Deborah Faye Rust McIntyre, 62, of Bardstown passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 7, 1957, in Bardstown, retired from American Greetings, and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Mary Louise Corbit Rust; a sister, Teresa Hall; and a brother, Buddy Rust.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Tommy McIntyre, of Bardstown; a daughter, Nikki (Greg) Smith; two sons, Derik (Mindy) McIntyre and Chad (Brittany) McIntyre, all of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Hailey Smith, Emma Smith, Harper McIntyre, Hattie McIntyre and Ethan McIntyre; brothers and sisters, Larry Rust, Judy (John) Crume, Dennis (Rita Carole) Rust, Don (Cindy) Rust, Rita (Dana) Grubbs, Lisa (William Kevin) Head, Karen (Allen) Morris, Cathy Rust, and her best friend, Eddie Bryant and Joe (Norma) Rust; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Frank Hall, Patricia (Larry) Cornish, Johnny McIntyre; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. The Rev. Michael Martin will officiate.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 P.M. Wednesday, October 2, and 9 to 10:15 A.M. Thursday, October 3, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 7 P.M. Wednesday.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 3, 2019