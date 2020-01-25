Deborah Jean "Debbie" Clark, 56, of Holy Cross, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. She was born Dec. 23, 1963, in Marion County. She was a former employee of NPR of America in Bardstown and formerly owned and operated the Greenbrier Store. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and she loved camping, watching hummingbirds and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William Robert "Robbie" Downs.
Survivors include her husband, Eddie Clark; her parents, Paschal and Rudell Culver Downs, of Holy Cross; three children, Robert Clark (Renee), of Loretto, Melanie Clark (Kasey Smith), of Lebanon, and Blake Clark (Casie), of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Blair Smith, Tyler Mattingly and Freddy Mattingly; three sisters, Donna Downs (Ronnie), of Louisville, Lisa Powell (Ronnie), of Melody Lake and Jill Bartley (Neal), of Loretto; four brothers, David Downs (Pam), of Loretto, Paul Downs (Rhonda), of Bardstown, Mark Downs (Dawn), of Holy Cross, and Jimmy Downs, of Loretto.
Cremation was chosen. Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road in Loretto. Deacon Donald Coulter will preside. Committal rites will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 26, 2020