Deborah Patricia "Deb" Stott, 63, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday May 18, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Bardstown, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 16, 1955, in Chicago to the late Ronald and Charlotte Baumstark Stott.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by a son, Timothy (Leslie) Glazer, of Bardstown; two daughters, Linsey Riley and Amanda McCubbins, both of Bardstown; one brother, John Stott; three sisters, Dorinna (Steve) Craig, Darlene (Mike) Glazer and Deanna (Rick) Hoondervoogt; four grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday May 22, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Bardstown, with Brother Victor Bramlett officiating.
Visitation is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the church.
William Rust Funeral Home Boston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
