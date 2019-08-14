Debra Kay Carter Ayers, 60, of New Haven, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville. She was born June 22, 1959, in Bardstown. First and foremost she loved her grandchildren and family and being outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Crystal Lynn Holt; and her parents, Lester Guy and Mary Cecilia Culver Carter.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Wayne Ayers, of New Haven; one daughter, Danielle Thompson, of New Haven; five grandchildren, Brandon, Trinity, Gage, Gunner and Gracie, three brothers, Wayne Greenwell, Keith Carter and Lester (Adrienne) Carter, all of New Haven; two sisters, Jan (Donnie) Smith and Denise "Niece" Carter, both of New Haven; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral Mass was 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, with The Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial was in St. Catherine Church Cemetery in New Haven.
William Rust Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 15, 2019