1/1
Delena "Weenee" (Offutt) Trent
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delena "Weenee" Offutt Trent, 65, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born Aug. 2, 1954, and was the retired director of The Caring Place: Domestic Violence Shelter for Women and Children where she worked for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, R.C. Offutt and Jewell Offutt; and two brothers, Jerry Offutt and Danny Offutt.
She is survived by her daughter, Brandi Danyelle Downs; a son, Bo (Tracy) Downs; five grandchildren, Victoria Rae Greenwell, Chase Tyler Downs, Clayton Spalding, Cody Spalding and Collin Hill; seven great-grandchildren, Braylon, Kaylem, Brynlee, Camdyn, Oaklee, Emily Lynn, and Cora; a nephew, Rob Offutt; nieces, Crystal, Kim and Tracy; and lifelong friends, Katy Willett Thompson and Mag Burton.
Her urn graveside service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at the pavilion of St. Joseph Cemetery. The Rev. Pepper Elliott will officiate.
Memorial contributions may go toward her service.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved