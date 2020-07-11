Delena "Weenee" Offutt Trent, 65, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born Aug. 2, 1954, and was the retired director of The Caring Place: Domestic Violence Shelter for Women and Children where she worked for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, R.C. Offutt and Jewell Offutt; and two brothers, Jerry Offutt and Danny Offutt.
She is survived by her daughter, Brandi Danyelle Downs; a son, Bo (Tracy) Downs; five grandchildren, Victoria Rae Greenwell, Chase Tyler Downs, Clayton Spalding, Cody Spalding and Collin Hill; seven great-grandchildren, Braylon, Kaylem, Brynlee, Camdyn, Oaklee, Emily Lynn, and Cora; a nephew, Rob Offutt; nieces, Crystal, Kim and Tracy; and lifelong friends, Katy Willett Thompson and Mag Burton.
Her urn graveside service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at the pavilion of St. Joseph Cemetery. The Rev. Pepper Elliott will officiate.
Memorial contributions may go toward her service. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.