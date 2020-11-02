1/1
Delores Mathews
1950 - 2020
Delores Matthews, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital. She was born June 8, 1950, in Louisville and was of the Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Beatrice Wheatley; a brother, Joe Wheatley; and a sister, Lana Day Wheatley.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Baker, of Elizabethtown; two sons, Keith Rogers and Kevin (Jamie) Rogers, both of Bardstown; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Her Memorial Mass was 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Inurnment will be in St. Rose Cemetery in Springfield at a later date.
Memorial contributions may go to American Cancer Society.
Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
