Demetra Lavonne Sheckles, 38, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday August 22, 2019 at her residence. She was born Sept. 12, 1980, in Bardstown, was an employee for Nelson County Industries, and was a member of Bardstown Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ernestine and Anna Lewis; and maternal grandparents, Eddie and Shirley Sheckles.
She is survived by her two sons, Caleb Sheckles and Samuel Sheckles; her mother, Margie Sheckles; her father, David Wayne Lewis; her sister, Raeann Lewis; her grandmother, Gloria Sheckles; her stepmother, Candice Lewis; her great-great-grandmother, Catherine Bryant; two aunts, Lorraine Skinner and Carrie Pride; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Bardstown Church of God, with burial in Bloomfield Cemetery. Pastor Ed Lainhart will officiate.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the church.
Memorial contributions may go to The .
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 24, 2019