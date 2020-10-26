Denham Nally, 94, of Cox's Creek, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born Jan. 7, 1926, in Woodlawn, retired from Fishel Company and retired from farming, United States Army Veteran, member of Masonic Lodge, and Bardstown United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Nally; parents, J. C. and Marie Hardesty Nally; two brothers, Bill Nally, and Carl "Sonny" Nally; two sisters, Anetha Bodine, and Vera Mathews Parrish; and a grandson, Kevin Seiver Nally.
He is survived by his son, Ronald (Linda) Nally; a daughter, Lottie Nally Winkler, both of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Alex Nally, Erin Nally Fauss, Niki (Johnny) Howard and Chad Winkler; 11 great-grandchildren, Trey, Ty, Jennifer, Rachel, Jacob, Chase, Sammi, Owen, Caden, Grant and Brooklyn; three brothers, Ernest Keith Nally, of Louisville, Donnie H. Nally, of Fern Creek, and Larry Nally, of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Phil Bradley will officiate. Visitation will be 3-8 pm Tuesday, Oct. 27 and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Barlow Funeral Home. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.