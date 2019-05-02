Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denis Richard "Dickie" Spalding. View Sign Service Information William R. Rust Funeral Home 167 North Main Street New Haven , KY 40051 (502)-549-3308 Send Flowers Obituary

Denis Richard "Dickie" Spalding, 51, of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, surrounded by his family. He was born June 6, 1967, in Lebanon to Linda Dodson and the late Denis J. Spalding. He was a proud Desert Storm veteran of the United States Army, he was an employee of ATI Portland Forge and was a Christian by faith. He was an avid fisherman, collector of memorabilia and Kentucky Wildcat fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Denis J. Spalding; and a sister, Shannon Darlene Spalding.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Angela St. Clair Spalding, of New Haven; his mother, Linda Connor, of Hodgenville; two sons, Michael (Jessica) Spalding, of Bardstown, and Denis Richard Spalding Jr. "D.J.," of New Haven; one daughter, Ashley Spalding (Josh); five brothers, Glenn (Juanita) Spalding, of Radcliff, Henry (Anna) and Danny Spalding, all of Hodgenville, Ronald Nalley, of Bardstown, and Shawn (Megan) Fultz, of Edmonton; three sisters, Shannon Napier, of Louisville, Tammy (Andy) Johnson and Linda (Bobby) Simpson, all of Hodgenville; five grandchildren, Christian Spalding, Caleb Spalding, Annabelle Spalding, Travis Riley and Keith Elder; two special military brothers, Deron Hock and Dan MacGregor; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff. The Rev. Dana DeSpain will officiate.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home and will continue after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, until the time of the service at the funeral home.

William R. Rust Funeral is in charge of arrangements.



