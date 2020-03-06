Dennie "Red" Breeding, 88, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Forest Springs in Louisville. He was born Feb. 20, 1932, in Letcher County. He devoted his early years in farming, and coal mining, but spent most of his life in construction by owning and operating Dennie Breeding Construction and Breeding Brothers Construction Companies. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Allie Breeding; two brothers, John L. Breeding and Bill Breeding; and a sister, Allie Deacon.
He is survived by his two daughters, Donna (Steve) Rivette, of Louisville, and Debbie (Danny) Wright, of Cox's Creek; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ernest (Kay) Breeding, of Campbellsville, Bobby Breeding, of Beckley, W. Va., and J.R. (Elaine) Breeding, of Bardstown; two sisters-in-law, Betty Breeding, of Fern Creek, and Elaine Breeding, of Elizabethtown; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. The Rev. Rodney Lynch will officiate.
Visitation will be noon-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 7, 2020