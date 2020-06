Derek Smith, 44, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at his residence after a long battle with Leukemia. He was born on May 4, 1976, in Bardstown. He was a Mason for Masonomics Inc., owner and operator of Smith's Lawn Service. He was a U of L fan, a green thumb, a master at cooking out, and loved his nieces, nephews, his dogs, fishing and hunting.He was preceded in death by his father, Donald William Smith Sr.; a brother, Donald William Smith Jr.; maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Rhodie Smith; and paternal grandparents, Francis Smith and Jeanette Guest.Survivors include his childhood sweetheart, Susan McKay Smith, whom he was married to for 14 years; his mother, Clara Smith, of Cox's Creek; two sisters, Jennie Smith, of Cox's Creek, and Carrie Cox, of Murray; paternal grandfather, Jim Guest; nieces and nephews, Mikey, Katie, Jacob, Morgan, Jacob, Peyton, Kobe, Amelia and Savannah; special aunt, Mary Hagan; his mother-in-law, Gaye Franke; father-in-law, Phil (Jann) McKay; his brother-in-law, Ben McKay; his sister-in-law, Brooke McKay; and several uncles, aunt, relatives and friends.His funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Barlow Funeral Home. The Rev. Jason Harris will officiate.Visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, from 2 P.M. till 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.