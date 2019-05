Diane Lewis, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her residence. She was born Nov. 22, 1948, in Louisville, and retired from United States Post Office as a rural mail carrier.She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Freeman Lewis; and herparents, Cecil and Nadine Leathers.She is survived by her daughter, Angela (Jay) Smith , of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Michael, Brooke, Robert and Matthew Smith; three great-grandchildren, Desmin, Lydia and Emma Smith; two sisters, Judy (Tommy) Hunt, of Bowling Green; and Brenda (Terry) Broaddus, of Bloomfield; several nieces; and one nephew.A prayer service will be 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Barlow Funeral Home, with a private inurnment in Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date.Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.