Diane Lewis, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her residence. She was born Nov. 22, 1948, in Louisville, and retired from United States Post Office as a rural mail carrier.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Freeman Lewis; and herparents, Cecil and Nadine Leathers.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela (Jay) Smith, of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Michael, Brooke, Robert and Matthew Smith; three great-grandchildren, Desmin, Lydia and Emma Smith; two sisters, Judy (Tommy) Hunt, of Bowling Green; and Brenda (Terry) Broaddus, of Bloomfield; several nieces; and one nephew.
A prayer service will be 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Barlow Funeral Home, with a private inurnment in Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 17, 2019