Diann Calbert, 66, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born on April 6, 1954, in Pine Bluff, Ark., to the late Cleveland and Ruthie Thomas Adams. Diann was a homemaker and had worked many jobs but also had an entrepreneurial spirit. She was a hard working, creative individual that had several home-based businesses. Diann, served her country as an U.S.A. Army veteran and was a member of St. John A.M.E. Zion Methodist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, JoAnn Welch; a son-in-law, Jarrod Jackson; and two grandchildren, Jaden and Jaylin Tonge.
She is survived by her husband, Donnie Calbert; three daughters, LaToya Calbert-Jackson, of Bardstown, LaTasha Calbert and Angela Calbert, both of New Albany, Ind., a stepdaughter, Demitra (Charles) Newby, of Bardstown; three sisters, Evelyn Stubbs and Doris Hampton, both of Pine Bluff, Ark., Cynthia (Marvin) Gleaves, of Memphis, Tenn.; a brother Larry (Kaye) Adams, of Pine Bluff, Ark.; three grandchildren, Isaiah Green, Azariah Calbert and Javon Newby; and also a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with interment in Bardstown Cemetery. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.