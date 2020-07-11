1/1
Diann Calbert
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diann Calbert, 66, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born on April 6, 1954, in Pine Bluff, Ark., to the late Cleveland and Ruthie Thomas Adams. Diann was a homemaker and had worked many jobs but also had an entrepreneurial spirit. She was a hard working, creative individual that had several home-based businesses. Diann, served her country as an U.S.A. Army veteran and was a member of St. John A.M.E. Zion Methodist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, JoAnn Welch; a son-in-law, Jarrod Jackson; and two grandchildren, Jaden and Jaylin Tonge.
She is survived by her husband, Donnie Calbert; three daughters, LaToya Calbert-Jackson, of Bardstown, LaTasha Calbert and Angela Calbert, both of New Albany, Ind., a stepdaughter, Demitra (Charles) Newby, of Bardstown; three sisters, Evelyn Stubbs and Doris Hampton, both of Pine Bluff, Ark., Cynthia (Marvin) Gleaves, of Memphis, Tenn.; a brother Larry (Kaye) Adams, of Pine Bluff, Ark.; three grandchildren, Isaiah Green, Azariah Calbert and Javon Newby; and also a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with interment in Bardstown Cemetery.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved