Dominique Airrington McMakin, 27, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born Nov. 14, 1991, in Louisville to Margaret Gayle Clark and James Airrington McMakin. Dominique was a truck driver for L&N Disposal, a former employee of the City of Bardstown, was a member of St. Stephen Baptist Church, and loved fishing and golfing.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William Brown McMakin.
He is survived by his daughter, Kehlani McMakin, of Louisville, his son, Elijah Burkhead, of Taylorsville, his mother, Gayle Clark, of Bardstown, his father, James McMakin, of Louisville; two sisters, Allyson Hickman and Amber Thompson, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Christopher McMakin, of Mount Washington, Shaun (Mallory) Hickman, of Louisville, his maternal grandparents Betty and Norris Hardin, Joseph Earl Clark, and his paternal grandmother, Margaret McMakin, all of Bardstown.
A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 31, 2019