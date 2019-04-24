Donald Joseph "Donnie" Dick, 65, of Bardstown, passed away peacefully at his residence with his fiancée Nadine, by his side on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born on April 14, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio. Donnie was a proud member of the Moose Lodge. He was a talented bricklayer and pie maker at Kurtz Restaurant. He loved everything outdoors especially hunting and fishing. Donnie was a loyal friend and a true "Wildcat," but most of all, he loved his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Richard Dick and his brother-in-law, Joe Fischer.
He is survived by his two daughters, Laura Anne Gabbert (Josh) and Kelley Laine (Jay Deskins); two granddaughters, Lucy Gabbert and Penelope Gabbert; grandson, Calvin Gabbert; mother, Marilyn Kurtz Dick; brother, Charles Dick (Karen); three sisters, Debby Fischer, Barbara Mattingly (J.W.), and Katie Amburgey (Jim); and many nieces and nephews; fiancée and caretaker, Nadine Woodford and her two daughters; and five grandchildren.
The funeral is at noon Wednesday, April 24, at Barlow Funeral Home. His daughter the Rev. Kelley Dick will officiate.
Visitation is 10 a.m.- noon Wednesday, April 24, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to the Moose Lodge No. 2408 or Flaget Cancer Center.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 25, 2019