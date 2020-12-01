Donald Kidd, 80, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his residence.
He was in the U.S. Army for two years, Army Reserve for 25 years and retired in Civil Service with the United States Department of Defense after 30 years of service. He was a member of the VFW Post 1191 and the American Legion Post 31. He was a Kentucky Colonel and of the Presbyterian faith.
Donald is survived by two sons, Stephen Kidd, of Bardstown, and Martin Kidd, of Paducah; a grandson, Cody Gene Kidd; two sisters, Janice Simmons, of Paducah, and JoAnn Sanderson, of Poplar Bluff, Mo.; a brother, James Ralf Kidd, of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Judy Wyatt Kidd, Joyce Marie Kidd and Carol Rose; and his parents, James Edward Kidd and Mary Frances Phelps Lanier.
A private family funeral service will be held with Dyllan Simmons and the Rev. Jim Fulton officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the cemetery. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Cancer Society
, 952 Fairview Ave., Suite 4 Bowling Green, KY 42101.
