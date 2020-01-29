Donald L. Epperson, 90, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 27, 1929, in Flat Lick. He was a Kentucky Colonel, and loved fishing, gardening, and RFDTV. In the early years he was a delivery man for PET Dairy in Middlesboro, after that he was self-employed through Charles Chips, then he went on to Ford Motors from where he retired. After retirement he worked with his brother and nephew at Epperson Marina in Mount Washington. He was Baptist by faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen "Luann" Epperson; his parents, Chester Earl and Sudie Epperson; and brothers-in-law, Hobart Hubble, Garry Hubble and Tilford Wagers.
He is survived by his son, Donnie (Brenda) Epperson, of Louisville; a daughter, Lydia (Joe) Piles, of Bardstown; two grandsons, Bradley Piles and Chad Piles, of Bardstown; three siblings, Ruth Wagers, of Flat Lick, Chester (Billie) Epperson, of Louisville, and Phyllis (Barney) King, of Flat Lick; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Jeff McCarty will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to and/or .
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 30, 2020