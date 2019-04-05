Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald M. "Donnie" Roberts. View Sign

Donald M. "Donnie" Roberts, 80, of Bloomfield, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his residence. He was born Oct. 26, 1938, in Spencer County to the late Lawrence and Lola Moore Roberts. Donnie was a farmer, the former owner of Bloomfield Chevron and Kentucky Tire and a former employee of Bloomfield Western Auto. He was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church where he faithfully served on many committees. He was an avid UK fan and outdoorsman, and loved to make people laugh.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Donnelly; and five brothers, Lawrence "Rats", James, Eddie and B.F. "Bull", and T.B. Roberts.

He is survived by his wife, Emma Joyce Terrell Roberts; two daughters, Becky Whitfield, of Bardstown, and Karen Kirtland, of Canton, Ga.; his son, Tim Roberts, of Nazareth; a sister, Margie (Dale) Carter, of Louisville; and six grandchildren, Maggie, Sarah and Jack Whitfield, and Anna, Isaac and Michael Kirtland.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Bloomfield Baptist Church. Bro. Richard Carwile and Bro. Tom Sparrow will officiate. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the church.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Bloomfield Baptist Church.

is in charge of arrangements. Donald M. "Donnie" Roberts, 80, of Bloomfield, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his residence. He was born Oct. 26, 1938, in Spencer County to the late Lawrence and Lola Moore Roberts. Donnie was a farmer, the former owner of Bloomfield Chevron and Kentucky Tire and a former employee of Bloomfield Western Auto. He was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church where he faithfully served on many committees. He was an avid UK fan and outdoorsman, and loved to make people laugh.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Donnelly; and five brothers, Lawrence "Rats", James, Eddie and B.F. "Bull", and T.B. Roberts.He is survived by his wife, Emma Joyce Terrell Roberts; two daughters, Becky Whitfield, of Bardstown, and Karen Kirtland, of Canton, Ga.; his son, Tim Roberts, of Nazareth; a sister, Margie (Dale) Carter, of Louisville; and six grandchildren, Maggie, Sarah and Jack Whitfield, and Anna, Isaac and Michael Kirtland.The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Bloomfield Baptist Church. Bro. Richard Carwile and Bro. Tom Sparrow will officiate. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the church.The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Bloomfield Baptist Church. Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Houghlin Funeral Home

119 Fairfield Hill Rd

Bloomfield , KY 40008

(502) 252-8321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close