Donald M. "Donnie" Roberts, 80, of Bloomfield, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his residence. He was born Oct. 26, 1938, in Spencer County to the late Lawrence and Lola Moore Roberts. Donnie was a farmer, the former owner of Bloomfield Chevron and Kentucky Tire and a former employee of Bloomfield Western Auto. He was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church where he faithfully served on many committees. He was an avid UK fan and outdoorsman, and loved to make people laugh.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Donnelly; and five brothers, Lawrence "Rats", James, Eddie and B.F. "Bull", and T.B. Roberts.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Joyce Terrell Roberts; two daughters, Becky Whitfield, of Bardstown, and Karen Kirtland, of Canton, Ga.; his son, Tim Roberts, of Nazareth; a sister, Margie (Dale) Carter, of Louisville; and six grandchildren, Maggie, Sarah and Jack Whitfield, and Anna, Isaac and Michael Kirtland.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Bloomfield Baptist Church. Bro. Richard Carwile and Bro. Tom Sparrow will officiate. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the church.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Bloomfield Baptist Church.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Houghlin Funeral Home
119 Fairfield Hill Rd
Bloomfield, KY 40008
(502) 252-8321
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 6, 2019