Donald Paul Headdy, of Bardstown, departed this world Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, on his 80th birthday.

He joined the Master Builder where he is now free from the suffering of dementia and resides in the full knowledge, radiance, and glory of the love of God. Don's legacy is one of devotion to his family, dedication to his craft, and a robust life of unmatched generosity and service.

Don grew up on the family farm and was one of 11 children. In the cradle of the heartland, Don learned how to work hard and to cherish family. One of the "Four Coyotes," he loved all the childhood adventures he shared with his brothers and sisters. Don bravely served his country and was an Army veteran of the Cold War. He returned from Germany to raise his own family and continued in service to his community. Don was a true craftsman and enjoyed a successful career in construction that spanned over 50 years. As an entrepreneur, he and his wife's company, Headdy Homes, built over 500 houses in Monroe County, as well as many commercial properties. Don was quick to lend a hand to anyone in need and gave of himself relentlessly. He loved a good practical joke, country music, and the simple pleasures in life. He will be profoundly missed.

Don is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Barbara Headdy; daughters, Cindy Moscrip (Stan) and Teri Richardson (Jeff) and three stepchildren, Shawn (Lisa) Taylor, Kevin (Beth) Payton and Danielle (Chris) Cox. He was the proud grandfather of 20 children and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five of his siblings, Hilda Rusnak, Shelby Anderson, Mary Heckman, Charlie (Kathy) Headdy, and Richie (Connie) Headdy; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert, and mother, Dorothy Headdy; and five of his siblings.

His life shaped the character of many, altered the course of those in need of assistance, a job, or a home, and he filled all our hearts with hope. He remains an endless inspiration.

"The Dreamer May Die - But Never Die the Dream"

Visitation for Don will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Chandler Funeral home in Ellettsville. Funeral services will follow the visitation with David Moscrip officiating. Don will be laid to rest at the Presbyterian Cemetery in Ellettsville.

The family welcomes donations to Habitat for Humanity as a way to remember and honor Don Headdy.





