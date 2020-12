Donald Ray Hardin, 67, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. He was born Jan. 3, 1953, in Nelson County. He was a lifelong farmer, including dairy farms, an expert tobacco cutter, and a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Waterberry.He is survived by many friends and a loving church family.Cremation was chosen with no services. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.