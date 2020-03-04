Donald Ray Sheckles

Service Information
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-8858
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donald Ray Sheckles, 65, of Cox's Creek, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence
He was preceded in death by his father, Skeel Sheckles Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Amy Greathouse Sheckles, of Cox's Creek.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. David Walker officiating. Interment will be in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.