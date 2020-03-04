Donald Ray Sheckles, 65, of Cox's Creek, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence
He was preceded in death by his father, Skeel Sheckles Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Amy Greathouse Sheckles, of Cox's Creek.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. David Walker officiating. Interment will be in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 5, 2020