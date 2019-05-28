Donna Faye "Mick" Greathouse, 68, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Feb. 16, 1951, in Bardstown. She was a teacher for the Nelson County School System, and an active member of the First Baptist Church in Bardstown where she was an usher, sang in the choir, and attended Sunday school.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Alexander Firman; her sister, Rae Phillips; a nephew, Terry Phillips; two brothers-in-law, Charles Phillips and Barry Smallwood; and two sisters-in-law, Faye Nalley and Louise "Toots" Pulliam.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Sonny Greathouse, of Bardstown; three children, Michael (Hannah) Greathouse Sr., of Cox's Creek, Natalie (Demetrius Bell) Greathouse and Tanya Greathouse, both of Bardstown; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; mother, Naomi Firman of Bardstown; three sisters, Lillian Smallwood of Lexington, Ann (John) Payne, and Connie (Ronnie) Ford, both of Bardstown; four aunts, Elsie Lydian, Mary Emma Lydian, Mildred Mae Davis and Emma Jean Monteria; a sister-in-law, Ella Mae Bivens; a brother-in-law, Joe Nalley; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of children that loved her.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at First Baptist Church of Bardstown, with burial in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Michael Smith will officiate.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, and 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 29, 2019