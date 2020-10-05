Donna Marie Wynn, 57, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Bardstown. She was born on Sept. 11, 1963, in California to the late Clayton and Janice Arney. Donna was a homemaker and loved being with her family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Wynn.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin Bowman, of Bardstown; two daughters, Sarah (Kenneth) Wynn McPheeters, of New Albany, Ind., Laura Bowman (Matt) Jones, of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Jaylen, Airalynn, Dixie, Ben and Kenneth.
The family respected her wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
was in charge of arrangements.