Doris Elaine Fulkerson
1932 - 2020
Doris Elaine Fulkerson, 88, of Bardstown, died peacefully at her residence, on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 10, 1932, in Pana, Ill., to Leslie and Pearl Moomey. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She devoted her life to her family and friends, and will be deeply missed for her giving spirit and willingness to lend a hand to others.
She was a creative and talented seamstress who retired from Kenny's Cleaners and Pat's Alterations. She enjoyed making costume jewelry, visits from her grandchildren, going to her TOPS meetings and to football games. She was an avid University of Louisville football fan, and a member of New Salem Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John Thomas Fulkerson Sr.; two children, Kathy Lynn Danner and John Thomas Fulkerson Jr.; two grandchildren, Destiny Cheyenne Danner and Logan Thomas Fulkerson; parents, Leslie and Pearl Moomey; and two sisters, Martha Lou Brown and Carolyn Sue Kline.
She is survived by one son, Bill (Vicky) Houk, of Bardstown; two daughters, Luann (Howard) Summers, of Bardstown, and Johnna (Pete) Pettyjohn, of Versailles; daughter-in-law, Tammy Fulkerson, of Cox's Creek; a sister, Mary Jane McDuffy, of Pompano Beach, Fla.; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a dear friend, Teri Hagan, of Bardstown; and a host of special nieces, nephews and friends, who she loved dearly.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in New Salem Baptist Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Blue Grass Honor Flight or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
