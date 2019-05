Doris Snider Seay, 88, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 19, 1930, in Bloomfield and was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Seay; her parents, James and Edith Brashear Snider; seven brothers, William K. Snider, George A. Snider, Kermit Snider, Melwood Snider, Nick Snider, Carl Snider and Paul Ray Snider; and a sister, Kathryn Greer.She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Seay Snyder, of Canton, Ga.; two sons, Douglas Seay, of Washington, D.C. and David Seay, of Versailles; two grandchildren, Brooke Snyder, of New York City, and Emily Seay, of Versailles; a sister, Minnie S. Collins, of Bardstown; much beloved nieces and nephews and many friends.Her graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Lebanon National Cemetery. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.