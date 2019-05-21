Doris Snider Seay, 88, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 19, 1930, in Bloomfield and was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Seay; her parents, James and Edith Brashear Snider; seven brothers, William K. Snider, George A. Snider, Kermit Snider, Melwood Snider, Nick Snider, Carl Snider and Paul Ray Snider; and a sister, Kathryn Greer.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Seay Snyder, of Canton, Ga.; two sons, Douglas Seay, of Washington, D.C. and David Seay, of Versailles; two grandchildren, Brooke Snyder, of New York City, and Emily Seay, of Versailles; a sister, Minnie S. Collins, of Bardstown; much beloved nieces and nephews and many friends.
Her graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Lebanon National Cemetery.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 22, 2019