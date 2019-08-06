Dorothy Beatrice Green, 93, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at her daughter's home in Bardstown. She was born May 19, 1926, in Detroit.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Green; two sons, Robert Green and Jeffrey Green; and a brother, Frank Morris.
She is survived by her three children, Mark (Becky) Green, of Columbus, Ohio, Jenny (Joe) Buckman, of Bardstown, and Steve Green, of Providence, Rhode Island; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen with services in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 7, 2019