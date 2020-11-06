1/
Dorothy Ernestine McCubbins
Dorothy Ernestine McCubbins, 87, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of North Hardin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Lena Wright Bell.
Survivors include her son, Mike McCubbins; daughters, Jean Sanders, Donna Cothern and Penny Dragoo.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial to follow in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home.
Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
