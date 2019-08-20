Dorothy "Ann" Grimes, 89, of Bardstown, native of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, peacefully at home. She was born Feb. 3, 1930, in Columbus, Ga. She retired from the Federal Government and Winn-Dixie in Jacksonville, Fla. She was a Christian and loved living in Nazareth and enjoyed spending time with her friends on Friday nights playing games.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Grimes; and her parents, Raymond and Elma Wilding.
She is survived by her three children, Kathleen Ellen Turley, Steven Ray (Mary ) Grimes, and Michael (Lisa) Grimes; six grandchildren, Jessica, Danielle, Erin, Jacob, Molly, and Brayden; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen.
A Celebration of Life will be held for close friends and family at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 21, 2019