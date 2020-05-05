Dorothy Nally, 95, of Cox's Creek, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born Dec. 19, 1924, in Nelson County, retired from The Louisville Store, and was a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Elizabeth Kirsch; two brothers, Eugene Kirsch and Louis Kirsch; three sisters, Mary Walker, Louise Parrish and Lydia Mae Dugan; and a grandson, Kevin Seiver Nally.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Denham Nally, of Cox's Creek; a son, Ronald (Linda) Nally, of Bardstown; a daughter, Lottie Nally Winkler, of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Alex Nally, Erin Nally, Niki (Johnny) Howard and Chad Winkler; 11 great-grandchildren, Trey, Ty, Jennifer, Rachel, Jacob, Chase, Sammi, Owen, Caden, Grant and Brooklyn; a brother, Hugh (Linda) Kirsch; and several nieces and nephews.
Her services will be private with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 6, 2020