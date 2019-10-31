Drexal Legore "Duck" Davis, 74, of New Hope, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Oct. 13, 1945, in New Hope. He retired from Jim Beam Distillery after 40 years of service. He enjoyed farming and coon hunting. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church where he served as an altar server and eucharistic minister.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Franklin and Ruby Lavena Griffin Davis; an infant son, George Michael Davis; and two sisters, Margaret Elaine Davis and Joann Mattingly.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Wanda Thompson Davis; two sons, Drexel Glenn Davis (Michelle), of New Hope, and Scott Davis (Beverly), of Loretto; one daughter, Gloria Presson (Donnie), of Richmond; 10 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; three sisters, Jeanie Lyvers (Wallace), of Bardstown, Vicky Ballard (Eddie), of Loretto, and Gail Jackson, of Boston.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 104 Church St., in New Hope. The Revs. Matt Hardesty and Ken Fortener will concelebrate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. by Deacon Jim Cecil.
Memorials may go to the bereavement fund c/o Saint Vincent de Paul Church.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 1, 2019