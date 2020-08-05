1/1
Dwayne Clark
Dwayne Clark, 57, of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home.
He was a longtime employee of Publishers Printing where he was known as "Gravy."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Patrick and Betty Clark; along with a sister, Mary Denean Clark.
He is survived by his loving companion, Melissa Karr; three daughters, Megan and Jaidan Clark and Brooke Coffell; four sisters, Debbie Smith, Denise Ison (Russell), Rhonda Blandford (Todd), and Donna Boone (Pat); his beloved dog, Pixie; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Thomas Cemetery.
Friends may visit 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home.
Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home
324 Center Street
New Haven, KY 40051
(502)549-3629
