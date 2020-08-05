Dwayne Clark, 57, of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home.
He was a longtime employee of Publishers Printing where he was known as "Gravy."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Patrick and Betty Clark; along with a sister, Mary Denean Clark.
He is survived by his loving companion, Melissa Karr; three daughters, Megan and Jaidan Clark and Brooke Coffell; four sisters, Debbie Smith, Denise Ison (Russell), Rhonda Blandford (Todd), and Donna Boone (Pat); his beloved dog, Pixie; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Thomas Cemetery.
Friends may visit 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home.Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.