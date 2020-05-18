DWayne Crutcher, 41, of Bardstown, passed away Friday May 15, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Feb. 28, 1979, in Louisville, and an employee for Flowers Baking Company. DWayne was a loving family man with so much love for his wife and kids. He was a loving brother, son, father, and friend to so many that he will be missed beyond belief. He is now in Heaven with his father and other family members resting easy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gregory Crutcher.
He is survived by his wife, Christin Crutcher; two daughters, Brianna Crutcher and Aliyah Crutcher, all of Bardstown; his mother, Edith Crutcher, of Fairfield; three brothers, Greg (Tara) Crutcher, of Bardstown, Kim (Tasha) Wright, of Louisville, and Sherman Moss; sister, Gena Crutcher, of Fairfield; and eight nieces and nephews, Caitlin, Alex, Kim, Tori, Jayden, Olivia, Duncan and Goben.
His visitation will be private with a burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to his Kids Education Fund.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 19, 2020